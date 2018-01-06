House a total loss after fire in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Fire Department and the Darlington City Fire Department responded to a structure fire with reported entrapment Saturday morning, according to city spokesperson Lisa Rock.

The fire was at 622 Willowtree Road off of Lide Springs Road in Darlington at a single wide mobile home. Upon arrival, crews learned all occupants had safely made it out of the home.

The fire was contained in about an hour, however, the home is a total loss. There were no injuries. The Red Cross is assisting three victims.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.