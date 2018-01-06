18-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident near Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Florence County Friday night, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 1999 Chevy pick-up truck was headed east on Morris Street near Lake City when it ran off the road and overturned into a ditch around 11:15 p.m.

The driver of the pick-up truck, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed on scene.

The victim has been identified by the Florence County Coroner's Office as 18-year-old Ronald Willard Locklair III, of Lake City.

