18-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident near Lake City - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

18-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident near Lake City

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Florence County Friday night, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 1999 Chevy pick-up truck was headed east on Morris Street near Lake City when it ran off the road and overturned into a ditch around 11:15 p.m.

The driver of the pick-up truck, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed on scene.  

The victim has been identified by the Florence County Coroner's Office as 18-year-old Ronald Willard Locklair III, of Lake City. 

