U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman near Myrtle Beach

A photo of the Addis Sylvester. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

Murrells Inlet, SC (WMBF) - The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston searched for a man who fell overboard a fishing vessel Friday night near Myrtle Beach.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Howard Dale Smith. Smith reportedly fell overboard shortly before 9:30 p.m. 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach Friday night.

Authorities say the fishing vessel is named "Addis Sylvester".

Search crews completed 20 searching spanning approximately 3,052 square miles before suspending the search. “The decision to suspend the search for Dale was not an easy one, and it was made understanding his experience as a fisherman and his will to live," said Capt. John Reed, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston.

The incident is still currently under investigation.

