Missing fisherman's girlfriend: "he loved everyone and they loved him back"

The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston is searching for a man who fell overboard his boat. The man has been identified as Howard Dale Smith. Authorities say the name of Smith's boat is called "Addias Sylvester".More >>
The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston is searching for a man who fell overboard his boat. The man has been identified as Howard Dale Smith. Authorities say the name of Smith's boat is called "Addias Sylvester".More >>
NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to knock down a house fire in Nichols, according to HCFR. The heavy involved house fire is at 2268 Highway 430. Units on scene have reported this to be a double wide mobile home. Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to knock down a house fire in Nichols, according to HCFR. The heavy involved house fire is at 2268 Highway 430. Units on scene have reported this to be a double wide mobile home. Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.More >>
The Loris Fire Department is on scene of a water line break at an apartment complex, according to Lt. Robert Rudelitch. The major interior water pipe break is at Loris Garden Apartments. 39 occupants have been evacuated to an area shelter at Palmetto Way Community Center.More >>
While the cold snap is almost over, frozen ponds and lakes may be around for a little while longer. But members of the Horry County fire department warn that these frozen bodies of water are dangerous, and ponds need at least 3 inches of ice to be safe to skate on.More >>
While the cold snap is almost over, frozen ponds and lakes may be around for a little while longer. But members of the Horry County fire department warn that these frozen bodies of water are dangerous, and ponds need at least 3 inches of ice to be safe to skate on.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>