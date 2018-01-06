U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman near Myrtle Bea - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman near Myrtle Beach

By Max McGee, Video Journalist
A photo of the Addis Sylvester. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard) A photo of the Addis Sylvester. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

Murrells Inlet, SC (WMBF) - The Coast Guard Sector in Charleston is searching for a man who fell overboard a fishing vessel Friday night near Myrtle Beach.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Howard Dale Smith. Smith reportedly fell overboard shortly before 9:30 p.m. 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach. 

Authorities say the fishing vessel is named "Addis Sylvester".

The Coast Guard tells WMBF News the search is ongoing and they have "a lot of assets in both the water and aircraft".

