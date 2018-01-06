FIRST ALERT: Only a couple more days of Arctic cold - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Only a couple more days of Arctic cold

Sunday Morning lows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warmth is in sight, but we have to get through the frigid air today and tomorrow. 

Today will see a re-enforcing shot of bitter cold temperatures that will keep afternoon readings in the lower and middle 30s followed by another frigid night in the teens on Saturday night. Record low temperatures will likely be broken again on Sunday morning. 

Sunday will be the last of very cold days with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. 

Early next week will finally bring a big thaw and warm up as temperatures reach the 50s by Monday and all the way into the lower 60s by Wednesday. 

