FIRST ALERT: New record lows on the last day of the Arctic Blast - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: New record lows on the last day of the Arctic Blast

Sunday Morning Record Sunday Morning Record
Temperature trend 1/7 - 1/11 Temperature trend 1/7 - 1/11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warmth is in sight, but we have one final day to deal with frigid Arctic air.  

New record lows are now in the books in both Myrtle Beach and Florence. Myrtle Beach is at 15°, breaking the 2015 record of 17. Florence's former record was 14° set back in 2014, but is now broken after temperatures plummeted this morning to 10°. 

To add insult to injury, wind chill advisory is also in play this morning as well. This means expect single digit wind chills on your way to church.  

Today will be the last of very cold days with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. 

Early next week will finally bring a big thaw. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 20s on Monday and warm up to the 50s by Monday afternoon.

We go all the way into the lower 60s by Wednesday. 70 could be possible by the end of the week! 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • No injuries reported after 'heavily involved' house fire in Loris

    No injuries reported after 'heavily involved' house fire in Loris

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-01-07 02:42:45 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in Loris Saturday night, according to tweets from HCFR. The fire was reported at 1707 Hunters Trail in Loris. The fire was fully involved upon arrival, but was quickly contained. No one is believed to be injured at this time, however, it is still an active incident. Check back with WMBF News for more information.   Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>
    LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in Loris Saturday night, according to tweets from HCFR. The fire was reported at 1707 Hunters Trail in Loris. The fire was fully involved upon arrival, but was quickly contained. No one is believed to be injured at this time, however, it is still an active incident. Check back with WMBF News for more information.   Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>

  • One ejected from vehicle after accident in Conway

    One ejected from vehicle after accident in Conway

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-01-07 02:38:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department responded to an accident with ejection in Conway  Saturday night, according to Tweets from HCFR. The accident happened at Oak Street Extension and Four Mile Road. A medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable. One person has been transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.  Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Res...More >>
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department responded to an accident with ejection in Conway  Saturday night, according to Tweets from HCFR. The accident happened at Oak Street Extension and Four Mile Road. A medical helicopter was requested but was unavailable. One person has been transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.  Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Res...More >>

  • Man rescued from storm drain in Myrtle Beach, no additional people found

    Man rescued from storm drain in Myrtle Beach, no additional people found

    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:45 PM EST2018-01-07 01:45:01 GMT
    (Source: MBFR Facebook)(Source: MBFR Facebook)

    Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is currently attempting to rescue three individuals that may be stuck in a storm drain on 3rd Avenue South, according to a Facebook post from MBFR. One person has already been rescued, and that person told MBFR there are three additional people in the drain, according to Lt. Jon Evans with MBFR. 

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is currently attempting to rescue three individuals that may be stuck in a storm drain on 3rd Avenue South, according to a Facebook post from MBFR. One person has already been rescued, and that person told MBFR there are three additional people in the drain, according to Lt. Jon Evans with MBFR. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly