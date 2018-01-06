FIRST ALERT: New record lows on the last day of the Arctic Blast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warmth is in sight, but we have one final day to deal with frigid Arctic air.

New record lows are now in the books in both Myrtle Beach and Florence. Myrtle Beach is at 15°, breaking the 2015 record of 17. Florence's former record was 14° set back in 2014, but is now broken after temperatures plummeted this morning to 10°.

To add insult to injury, wind chill advisory is also in play this morning as well. This means expect single digit wind chills on your way to church.

Today will be the last of very cold days with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

Early next week will finally bring a big thaw. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 20s on Monday and warm up to the 50s by Monday afternoon.

We go all the way into the lower 60s by Wednesday. 70 could be possible by the end of the week!

