South Carolina mayors oppose Trump’s offshore drilling expansion

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
North Myrtle Beach's mayor Marilyn Hatley opposes offshore drilling. Source: WMBF News. North Myrtle Beach's mayor Marilyn Hatley opposes offshore drilling. Source: WMBF News.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two area mayors have expressed their concerns with President Trump’s proposal to expand offshore drilling.

They say the drilling will negatively impact tourism and jobs.

North Myrtle Beach mayor Marilyn Hatley spoke with WMBF News to share her thoughts.

“I am so disappointed that President Trump has done what he has done,” Marilyn Hatley said.

She says the possibility of an oil spill makes her worried.

“An oil spill is not worth the risk of damaging the ocean, damaging the sea life, damaging the property values, losing the tourism, losing jobs, it just goes on and on and on,” she said.

Myrtle Beach mayor-elect Brenda Bethune also opposes offshore drilling. She sent the following statement to WMBF News.

“I am very much against seismic testing and offshore drilling. Our entire economy is based on our tourism and we must do everything possible to protect our biggest asset: our ocean.”

