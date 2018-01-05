Electric co-op urges caution when using space heaters during winter chill

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Cold temperatures and frigid wind chills will stick around throughout the weekend, leading many to find ways to stay warm that aren’t bank-breaking.

Space heaters are a popular way to warm rooms of the house without having to crank up the thermostat, but they do come with risks.

According to statistics from the National Fire Protection Association, approximately 480 people died from 2011 to 2015 as a result of heating equipment in the home.

That equipment was also estimated to have been involved in over 54,000 U.S. home fires.

For the same period, which offered the most recent statistics, space heaters accounted for just over two of every five home heating fires and four out of five home heating deaths, according to the NFPA.

The Pee Dee Electric Cooperative posted a number of space heater safety tips to its Facebook page ahead of the bitter cold weekend.

People should keep space heaters in low-moisture rooms and at a safe distance of at least three feet from children, pets and flammable objects, according to the PDEC.

Space heaters should never be left unattended, placed near curtains, clothing, furniture or bedding, or put in a bathroom.

For more space heater guidelines from the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, see below:

