Some HVAC systems unable to deal with frigid weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Record-low temperatures are forcing many to crank up the heat, but people aren’t the only ones not used to this frigid weather.

Heating systems across Horry County can’t keep up with the freezing temperatures.

Workers at T-N-T Heating and Air were all over Horry County, working on units before houses turned into igloos.

“Obviously when you’re pulling in that cold air, it has a tendency to freeze the unit and the coils on the outside,” Chris Gormley said.

One of the many stops for T-N-T Heating and Air on Friday was at Maxine Furr’s home. Her heat pump went out right before the winter storm.

“Well it’s pretty bad right now,” Furr said.

One technician said it's important to make sure residents are replacing or maintaining these systems at least every 10 years. For those living closer to the beach, salt water can cause a lot of damage over time.

“When I gets below 40 degrees and you have electric heat strip backups trying to keep up with electric heat, which can be tough when it's this cold and obviously very expensive,” Gormley said.

The best thing people can do this winter season is keep their thermostat at a constant temperature to help lower the cost of a utility bill.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.