FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold, dangerous wind chills tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Record cold temperatures and frigid wind chills return once again tonight.

Dangerously cold temperatures settle in once again tonight with record lows likely broken for the third time this week. The old record low temperature in the Grand Strand is 18° set in 1999. Tonight's forecast calls for a record-tying 18°. Florence will shatter the old record of 15 set back in 1959 as the temperature bottoms out at 13 by Saturday morning. Some spots across the snow-covered Pee Dee will see temperatures close to 10°.

A wind chill advisory is in effect once again tonight through Saturday morning as a light breeze will be enough to send wind chills as low as 0 to 5° at times.

Saturday will see a re-enforcing shot of bitter cold temperatures that will keep afternoon readings in the lower and middle 30s followed by another frigid night in the teens on Saturday night.

Sunday will be the last of very cold days with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

Early next week will finally bring a big thaw and warm up as temperatures reach the 50s by Monday and all the way into the lower 60s by Wednesday.

