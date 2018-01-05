Second rollover crash in less than 24 hours happens on Holmestown Road

Crews responded to the second rollover crash on Holmestown Road in less than 24 hours. (Source: Donna Spaulding)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – For the second time in less than 24 hours, in almost the exact same spot, first responders went to Holmestown Road for a rollover crash.

A WMBF viewer sent in a photo of the accident and said the Friday crash happened in front of the Tidelands Health building.

Horry County Fire Rescue Mark Nugent said the person was able to get out of the vehicle on their own, adding that there was “lots of damage, minimal injury.”

On Thursday at 5:39 p.m., a driver was ejected after their vehicle rolled over on Holmestown Road and Edenborough Drive.

