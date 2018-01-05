Horry County lifts outdoor ban that was initiated earlier this week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An outdoor burn ban that was initiated Monday in Horry County has been lifted.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the lifting of the burn ban is effective immediately for the unincorporated areas of Horry County.

Residents are asked to use consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning. Fire officials are asking that any outdoor burns take place after 4 p.m.

