Water line break at North Myrtle Beach bar initially reported as fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A reported structure fire in North Myrtle beach ended up being a water line break that caused caused steam, which was mistaken for smoke, according to an update from fire officials.

Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at the Sky Bar on Main Street, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue.

A hot water line broke, causing steam, which was mistaken for smoke, and the fire alarm was upgraded to an electrical fire, the post states.

Crews also responded to the sixth floor of North Shore Villas for a fire alarm that was upgraded to an electrical fire, officials stated.

The NMBFR post included a reminder that many departments will be busy over the next few days dealing with broken water lines and other incidents.

