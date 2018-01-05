Police need your help in reuniting missing dog with his family

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department needs your help in reuniting a missing dog with his family.

The dog, who police have named “Charlie,” was found Friday morning with a leash on him at the corner of Moores Mill Road and Hughes Gasque Road, Horry County police said.

If you own Charlie, you can pick him up at the Horry County Animal Care Center at 1923 Industrial Park Road in Conway.

Kelly Bonome, director of the Horry County Animal Care Center, said you'll most likely be asked to provide some sort of proof if you come to claim an animal, whether that be in the form of pictures or vet records.

The most important indicator is the way the animal reacts towards someone claiming them.

Charlie will be held for five days before the center will start the process of putting him up for adoption.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.