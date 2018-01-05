Horry County PD seeking to identify armed robbery suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to an Horry County Police Facebook post, the suspect was last seen on a black motorcycle on Meadowbrook Drive off Hwy 544.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call Horry County PD at 843-915-8477.

