WATCH LIVE: McMaster to unveil tax reform proposal for vets, first responders

COLUMBIA, SC (WISTV/WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a news conference Friday to discuss what he's calling a "special announcement" for those who serve in uniform.

The announcement, McMaster's office said, is expected to be a tax reform proposal for members of South Carolina's law enforcement community, veterans, and firefighters.

The proposal will be unveiled during an 11 a.m. news conference.

