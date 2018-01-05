Red suitcase reunited with owner after viral Facebook post

We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.More >>
We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.More >>
Coastal Carolina’s Joe Moglia announced he has been medically cleared to immediately resume his roles as the Chanticleers’ head football coach, executive director of football operations and chairman of the University’s athletic department.More >>
Coastal Carolina’s Joe Moglia announced he has been medically cleared to immediately resume his roles as the Chanticleers’ head football coach, executive director of football operations and chairman of the University’s athletic department.More >>
A reported structure fire in North Myrtle beach ended up being a water lane break that caused caused steam, which was mistaken for smoke, according to an update from fire officials.More >>
A reported structure fire in North Myrtle beach ended up being a water lane break that caused caused steam, which was mistaken for smoke, according to an update from fire officials.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to a press release from Darlington PD.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to a press release from Darlington PD.More >>
Utility crews in Florence are working to repair several water main breaks and leaks, according to a Facebook post by the City of Florence.More >>
Utility crews in Florence are working to repair several water main breaks and leaks, according to a Facebook post by the City of Florence.More >>
The Horry County Police Department needs your help in reuniting a missing dog with his family. The dog, who police have named “Charlie,” was found Friday morning with a leash on him at the corner of Moores Mill Road and Hughes Gasque Road, Horry County PD says.More >>
The Horry County Police Department needs your help in reuniting a missing dog with his family. The dog, who police have named “Charlie,” was found Friday morning with a leash on him at the corner of Moores Mill Road and Hughes Gasque Road, Horry County PD says.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The Justice Department is investigating the Clinton Foundation for ‘pay-to-play,’ according to multiple news outlets.More >>
The Justice Department is investigating the Clinton Foundation for ‘pay-to-play,’ according to multiple news outlets.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.More >>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.More >>
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.More >>
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
Two Franklinton teens were charged after posting a picture on Facebook of a stolen deer they allegedly killed.More >>
Two Franklinton teens were charged after posting a picture on Facebook of a stolen deer they allegedly killed.More >>
Major electronics company HP is recalling thousands of laptop batteries due to a major hazard.More >>
Major electronics company HP is recalling thousands of laptop batteries due to a major hazard.More >>