FIRST ALERT: Arctic air causes record cold this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Arctic air has brought in the record breaking cold temperatures to both Myrtle Beach and Florence on Friday morning.

Frigid temperatures dropped to 18° this morning in Myrtle Beach. The previous record was 19° set back in 1999.

Florence also woke up to 11°, which breaks the record of 12° in 1981.

Wind chills at times have been in the single digits as well. Subtle improvements help us get above freezing Friday afternoon into the mid to upper 30s for highs.

Expect another round of chilly air Saturday with lows again in the teens. By Sunday we will reach above 40, the first time we've been above 40 in 5 days.

A return to more seasonable air arrives early next week, with temperatures reaching into the mid 50s.