Water main breaks in Florence repaired; boil water advisory remains in place

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The city of Florence has identified and repaired seven breaches of the city water system that caused a boil water advisory. The largest of these breaches occurred off public right-of-way on private property and not in view from the street, according to a press release.

On Friday morning, city officials were flooded with reports of low pressure and complete outages. Increased production from the city’s Surface Water Plant is helping to minimize the impact of water loss at elevated tanks.

City manager Drew Griffin said the extreme winter weather is making everyday services challenging..

“It's impacted sanitation which is one of the more critical things that we do on a daily basis, but it’s also created a big workload for the police, the numerous wrecks and just calls for assistance have been dramatic,” Griffin said.

Approximately 75 utility employees worked throughout the day to find and fix the system-wide pressure issue. As of 6:30 p.m. all breaches had been identified and repaired, or “valved off,” the release stated.

Griffin said over the past few days, they have pumped a little over 20 million gallons of water per day. They typically pump 11 million gallons per day.

“About eight to nine million gallons of water are being lost within the system so those are significant breaks," Griffin said. "Our utility crews in the last three days have probably repaired 12 major lines. We had a very large break right in front of the city center where we had to close the street.”

The combination of repairing and valving off broken water lines and isolating the section of water line is allowing the water distribution system to return to normal pressure levels, the press release stated.

There has been no contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure, a potential for bacteriological contamination exists. Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the city of Florence.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.