Boil water advisory issued as utility crews in Florence work to repair water main breaks, leaks

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The City of Florence has issued a boil water advisory as utility crews work to repair several water main breaks and leaks, according to a press release.

There have been reports of low pressure and complete outages. Increased production from the city’s Surface Water Plant is helping to minimize the impact of water loss at elevated tanks.

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, utility services have identified a few breaks which are being addressed; the principle source or cause of the low water pressure has not been located. Given the nature of this low water pressure event, the city requests that those who have water to restrict its use until the issue is resolved.

There has been no contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure a potential for bacteriological contamination exists. Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the City of Florence.

