Boil water advisory issued as utility crews in Florence work to repair water main breaks, leaks

Utility crews in Florence are working to repair several water main breaks and leaks, according to a Facebook post by the City of Florence.More >>
The Horry County Police Department needs your help in reuniting a missing dog with his family. The dog, who police have named “Charlie,” was found Friday morning with a leash on him at the corner of Moores Mill Road and Hughes Gasque Road, Horry County PD says.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.More >>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.More >>
The following collision and traffic incidents are currently being reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SC Department of Transportation:More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The two hardware bugs affect computer processors found in many of the world's personal computers and smartphones.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
Major electronics company HP is recalling thousands of laptop batteries due to a major hazard.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
