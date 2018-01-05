FIRST ALERT: Process of melting, re-freezing and bitter cold nights will continue through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Re-freeze and deep freeze will be the theme of the forecast all the way through the weekend. This morning is dangerously cold with wind chills ranging from the teens to single digits for everyone. Today we have another round of sunny skies to help out with the slow melting process, but temperatures will remain cold. ?Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 30s.

The process of melting, re-freezing and bitter cold nights will continue through the weekend. Daytime temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will remain stuck in the middle 30s, while nighttime temperatures drop into the teens to near 20 each and every night. Early next week will finally bring a big thaw and warm up as temperatures reach the 50s by Monday.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.