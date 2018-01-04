Report: Cause of fire that burned Mexico Lindo restaurant in North Myrtle Beach not determined yet

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a fire at a Mexican restaurant Thursday night in North Myrtle Beach.

A tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue stated the fire was at the Mexico Lindo restaurant, located in the 1100 block of U.S. 17 South.

U.S. 17 was closed in all directions as firefighters battled the blaze.

According to a report from NMBFR, the cause has not been determined as of yet.

Working commercial fire @Mexico Lindo Restaurant, 1100 Block of S. Hwy 17. 2nd Alarm struck. Mutual Aid from @hcfirerescue



Hwy 17 closed all directions. Use alternate route pic.twitter.com/SxE6gC5MLP — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) January 5, 2018

