Report: Cause of fire that burned Mexico Lindo restaurant in North Myrtle Beach not determined yet

Crews battle a restaurant fire in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night. (Source: WMBF News) Crews battle a restaurant fire in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night. (Source: WMBF News)
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a fire at a Mexican restaurant Thursday night in North Myrtle Beach.

A tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue stated the fire was at the Mexico Lindo restaurant, located in the 1100 block of U.S. 17 South.

U.S. 17 was closed in all directions as firefighters battled the blaze.

According to a report from NMBFR, the cause has not been determined as of yet.

