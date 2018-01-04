Fire at Mexican restaurant closes U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fire at Mexican restaurant closes U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach

Crews battle a restaurant fire in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night. (Source: WMBF News) Crews battle a restaurant fire in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night. (Source: WMBF News)
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a fire at a Mexican restaurant Thursday night in North Myrtle Beach.

A tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue stated the fire Mexico Lindo restaurant, located in the 1100 block of U.S. 17 South.

U.S. 17 is closed in all directions and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

