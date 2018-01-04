People in Conway make the best of the winter weather

A car is seen driving in Conway on an icy roadway. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Businesses, schools and even city offices all shut their doors on Thursday following Wednesday’s winter storm.

The scene in downtown Conway the day after the snow was not nearly as bad as what was seen Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, roads were still pretty slick, and for some local business owners that decided to open their doors despite the frigid weather, their commutes were a little longer than normal.

From snow on the sidewalks to slushy ice on the street, residents were not getting the usual sights in downtown Conway.

Throughout most of the day, the streets looked like ghost towns. However, for some business owners like Tracy Pickens, it was back to work like any other day, but with a much longer commute.

“When I got to Highway 319 it was a solid sheet of snow and ice,” Pickens said.

Pickens' commute, which usually takes about 10 minutes, doubled to 25 due to road conditions. Still, like any good businessman, Pickens's customers come first.

He had two tuxedo orders that had to be out for Friday night, so he had to come in to at least let the customers get their tuxedos.

Some workers, like Sadie Braden, were ready to get out of the house and back to work after the long holiday.

“Everyone is still hibernating from the holidays, but we were ready to get back and we couldn’t take it anymore,” Braden said.

Business for both stores were slow, as most chose to stay warm and indoors, creating an apocalyptic atmosphere in downtown Conway.

Still, it was a day Braden and many other won’t forget.

“The song 'Walking in a Winter Wonderland' kept playing in my head like all day so any way, yeah it was cool,” she said.

Traffic had picked up in downtown Conway throughout the day. Most of the snow that did melt on Thursday will most likely freeze back over as temperatures drop again throughout the evening.

