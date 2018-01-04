First responders: One person ejected in crash on Holmestown Road - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

First responders: One person ejected in crash on Holmestown Road in Horry County

Crews respond to an overturned vehicle on Holmestown Road in Horry County. (Source: WMBF News) Crews respond to an overturned vehicle on Holmestown Road in Horry County. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a crash at Holmestown Road and Edenborough Drive near Surfside Beach in which one person was ejected, according to information from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Tweets from HCFR stated it was a one-vehicle crash. The lone occupant of the car was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened at 5:39 p.m. Thursday.

WMBF News is working to learn more.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Sears, Kmart to close 103 stores

    Sears, Kmart to close 103 stores

    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:46 PM EST2018-01-05 01:46:51 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:46 PM EST2018-01-05 01:46:51 GMT

    Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.

    More >>

    Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly