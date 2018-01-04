First responders: One person ejected in crash on Holmestown Road in Horry County

Crews respond to an overturned vehicle on Holmestown Road in Horry County. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a crash at Holmestown Road and Edenborough Drive near Surfside Beach in which one person was ejected, according to information from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Tweets from HCFR stated it was a one-vehicle crash. The lone occupant of the car was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened at 5:39 p.m. Thursday.

WMBF News is working to learn more.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE on vehicle crash at HOLMESTOWN RD / EDENBOROUGH DR. 1 vehicle involved in crash. Lone occupant ejected. Treated and transported by HCFR with Life-Threatening injuries. #PleaseBuckleUp — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 4, 2018

@hcfirerescue operating at HOLMESTOWN RD / EDENBOROUGH DR for a vehicle crash. 1 person ejected. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 4, 2018

