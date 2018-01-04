Eleven charged with illegal gambling in North Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

First row, left to right: Gregory Bell, Patrick Bogedain and John Corio; Second row, left to right: Edwin Cubas, Jody Frei and Wendy Johnson; Third row, left to right: Richard Khoury, Thomas Martin and Marilynn Reid (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Eleven people were arrested this week for alleged illegal gambling in North Myrtle Beach.

According to an incident report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, police received anonymous reports of illegal gambling taking place within the city starting in November.

On Tuesday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5800 block of Oyster Catcher Drive.

Someone inside told officers they could not come in, to which law enforcement responded that they would be forced to open the door. That led the person to say, “then break it,” and police forced entry, the report stated.

“Within the residence, there were clearly marked card tables, ledgers, multiple sets of cards, poker chips, and other gaming equipment,” according to the report.

The 11 suspects taken into custody, the report stated, are:

Richard Bashar Khoury, 37, of Charleston, W.V.

Thomas Martin, 64, of Myrtle Beach

Jody Robert Frei, 43, of Loris

Steven Blake Teague, 33, of Myrtle Beach

Wendy Dawn Johnson, 45, of S.C.

Gregory Brian Bell, 44, of Myrtle Beach

Edwin Fernando Cubas, 39, of Myrtle Beach

James Michael Wolfe, 54, of Longs

Patrick Henry Bogedain, 38, of Little River

Marilynn Trent Reid, 69, of Winston Salem, N.C.

John Anthony Corio, 68, of Pinehurst, N.C.

Online information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center stated each was charged with prohibited gambling. They were all released Tuesday evening after all bail was paid.

