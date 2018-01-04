FIRST ALERT: Deep freezes and re-freezes through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Re-freeze and deep freeze will be the theme of the forecast all the way through the weekend.

Bitter cold air will continue to blow in on behind yesterday's winter storm. The unusually cold temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

Tonight will see temperatures returning to the upper teens across the Pee Dee and to near 20 along the Grand Strand. With a gusty northwest wind blowing through the night, wind chills will drop as low as 5 to 10 degrees at times. Any ice, slush or water from melting today will quickly start to re-freeze shortly after sunset as temperatures drop below freezing.

Friday will see another round of sunny skies to help out with the slow melting process, but temperatures will remain cold. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 30s.

The process of melting, re-freezing and bitter cold nights will continue through the weekend. Daytime temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will remain stuck in the middle 30s while nighttime temperatures drop into the teens to near 20 each and every night.

Early next week will finally bring a big thaw and warm up as temperatures reach the 50s by Monday.

