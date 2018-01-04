Hemingway man dies in early-morning mobile home fire

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Hemingway man died in an early-morning house fire Thursday in Williamsburg County.

According to information from Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton III, crews were notified of the double-wide mobile home fire on Harmon Street at 4:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, bystanders told them the resident was possibly still inside.

Once the fire was knocked down, a search of the home revealed there was one victim, Horton said.

The man was identified as 51-year-old Robert J. Baxley.

According to Horton, the fire has been tentatively ruled accidental, but is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

