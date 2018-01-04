Consider This: Negativity toward the First Alert team was uncalled for

When conditions change, the WMBF First Alert Storm team is dedicated to being transparent and urgent in giving you the updated information and explaining why things are changing. That’s our mission and our promise. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 2018 is here and it came in with bitter bite for us! With snow and ice such a rarity for South Carolina, it was a relief to see how everyone paid attention and prepared for the dangerous temperatures along with the freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow.

However, what was not great to see were all the criticisms and negative comments about our local meteorologists and their forecasts for the snowfall totals.

To become a meteorologist, it takes years of education, hours of studying for certification, dedication to providing life-saving information even during the brunt of the storm. But with all of that, it’s still a prediction, a forecast, a monitoring of computer models that still cannot control Mother Nature.

When conditions change, the WMBF First Alert Storm team is dedicated to being transparent and urgent in giving you the updated information and explaining why things are changing. That’s our mission and our promise.

Consider This: I recently read an article that said being a better person was the No. 1 resolution for this year, topping weight loss for the first time. That sure doesn’t seem to be the case with the mean-spirited comments directed at our meteorologists because the snowfall in Myrtle Beach was less than the 2 to 4 inches that was expected at one point. I hope more people try to be kinder this year.

