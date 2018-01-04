Vehicle leaves scene after striking fuel pump, causing fire, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle struck a fuel pump at a gas station on Socastee Boulevard, causing it to catch fire. The vehicle then left the scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The agency tweeted at about 1:45 p.m. that a vehicle struck a pump at the gas station at 4481 Socastee Blvd. HCFR reports the fuel pump is on fire. They also said the vehicle left the scene.

HCFR said crews knocked the fire down and cut off the fuel supply to the damaged pump. The station's personnel are managing a minor fuel spill from the incident. No injuries were reported.

