Flights on schedule to depart MYR beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – While no flights have yet left Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday, crews are working to ready the runways for travel, and it appears flights are expected to begin taking off at 1:30 p.m.

All the flights Thursday morning were cancelled, and a number of flights scheduled to fly to Atlanta have been delayed until 1:30 p.m., according to the airport’s website.

Kirk Lovell with MYR confirmed that one flight has already arrived, and the next flight is scheduled to depart at 1:30 p.m.

Reporter Erin Edwards caught on video crews working to plow and remove snow and ice from the airport's runways.

Flights to other parts of the country hit hard by the winter weather, including Newark, Philadelphia and New York, have been cancelled.

But flights scheduled for Thursday afternoon to Charlotte and Atlanta are scheduled and currently on-time.

MYR officials advise travelers to check the status of their flight before they head to the airport, and to contact the air carrier, not the airport, for updates and the status of their flights.

Edwards will have a full report on the airport's efforts to ready the runways for air travel, and what families on cancelled and delayed flights have been doing. Tune in to WMBF News beginning at 4 p.m. for more.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.