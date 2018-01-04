S.C. National Guard to assist in recovery effort after winter storm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster gave formal authorization to the South Carolina National Guard to place guardsmen on active duty to assist in the recovery of areas affected by the ongoing winter weather event, according to a press release.

The National Guard will provide resources to assist SCHP and SCDOT’s efforts along the Interstate 95 corridor and other affected areas.

"There are South Carolinians in need right now, and as always, the National Guard is ready, willing, and able to answer the call of duty and help the brave men and women at the Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation working to provide aid," said McMaster.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.