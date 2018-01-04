Full interview with outgoing Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes

Here is the latest list of confirmed closures, cancellations and delays due to Wednesday’s expected winter storm.More >>
2018 is here and it came in with bitter bite for us! With snow and ice such a rarity for South Carolina, it was a relief to see how everyone paid attention and prepared for the dangerous temperatures along with the freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow. However, what was not great to see were all the criticisms and negative comments about our local meteorologists and their forecasts for the snowfall totals.More >>
A Hemingway man died in an early-morning house fire Thursday in Williamsburg County.More >>
It was a snow day across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Thursday, and one area man got a beautiful bird’s eye view of this winter wonderland.More >>
The following collision and traffic incidents are currently being reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SC Department of Transportation:More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
It is with great sadness that all of us here at WBRC mourn the passing of a dear member of our WBRC family.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.More >>
Two Franklinton teens were charged after posting a picture on Facebook of a stolen deer they allegedly killed.More >>
