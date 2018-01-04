Mayor Rhodes sat down with us for an in-depth interview. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - He was the mayor of Myrtle Beach for over a decade, but after the election last November, John Rhodes is stepping down.

As he prepares to turn the office of mayor over to Brenda Bethune, we sat down with Mayor Rhodes for an in-depth and revealing interview about his time as mayor, his triumphs and his controversies, and the legacy he's leaving behind.

View the complete interview in four parts below:

Full interview with outgoing Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes - Part 1

Full interview with outgoing Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes - Part 2

Full interview with outgoing Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes - Part 3

Full interview with outgoing Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes - Part 4

