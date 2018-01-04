Deputies investigating after vehicle 'shot-up' in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle was shot up early Thursday morning on Black Creek Road off TV Road, according to Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirby confirms the car pulled on the street to a home, and someone in the car opened fired at a car in the front yard.

No one was injured in the incident. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.