FIRST ALERT: Winter storm aftermath leaves dangerous road conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Your Thursday morning is starting off sunny with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Roads will be an issue this morning and with highs only making it to the upper 30s at best today, they will remain a problem for most of the day. Overnight lows will fall well below freezing overnight and anything that had a chance to melt will refreeze to black ice.

This cycle of refreezing overnight will repeat for the next several nights, so until the roads can dry out, be very careful in the mornings.

We will warm up to highs more typical of this time of year by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

