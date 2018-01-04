FIRST ALERT: Winter storm aftermath leaves dangerous road conditions

A vehicle was shot up early Thursday morning on Black Creek Road off TV Road, according to Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Kirby confirms the car pulled on the street to a home, and someone in the car opened fired at a car in the front yard.More >>
Here is the latest list of confirmed closures, cancellations and delays due to Wednesday’s expected winter storm.More >>
The following collision and traffic incidents are currently being reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SC Department of Transportation:More >>
Your Thursday morning is starting off sunny with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Roads will be an issue this morning and with highs only making it to the upper 30s at best today, they will remain a problem for most of the day.More >>
The cold temperatures ensured the snow stuck to the ground. That inspired several Conway residents to go sledding.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
The suspect was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the crime.More >>
A man from Union, MO has been charged for having sex with an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.More >>
