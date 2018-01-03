Conway residents break out the sleds as snow falls

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The wintry mix continued to fall on Main Street in downtown Conway Wednesday night.

The cold temperatures ensured the snow stuck to the ground. That inspired several Conway residents to go sledding.

Over a dozen people came out near the Kingston Properties real estate building, where there is a little hill.

Since snow is so rare in South Carolina that people made sure to take advantage.

“Four years ago when we had the big ice and snow storm, we were thrill seekers looking for a place to slide,” Conway resident Greg Rodermond said. “This is probably the one and only hill in Conway so we found it, grabbed our boogie boards and whatever else we could find, and slid down the hill. This year we knew where to come, and we're having a good time.”

