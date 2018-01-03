Good Samaritans come to Grand Strand from Charlotte to help out during winter storm

Two good Samaritans came down from Charlotte to help out during Wednesday's storm. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pair of good Samaritans from Charlotte made the drive down to the Grand Strand Wednesday morning to help out as winter weather came to the area.

They've got a few contracts with some companies, but they were also stopping by other places just out of the kindness of their hearts to see if any places needed help.

"We know it's a good thing. We're kind of church oriented as well, so we try to support and help as best as we can,” Charlotte resident Chad Nance said. “It's kind of what we talked about, just tried to come down and support and help and give as much assistance needed as possible."

The two didn’t have to make too many stops on Wednesday to help out, but they had a feeling Thursday morning is when they'll really be needed.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.