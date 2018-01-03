Myrtle Beach police keep tabs on roads as winter weather impacts Grand Strand

First responders dealt with a number of traffic accidents in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A few minutes before 6 p.m., Wednesday, pavement could still be seen.

Then, at 6 p.m., the roads were almost completely covered.

Still, even earlier in the day Wednesday, when the roads weren’t too severe, first responders were dealing with several accidents in Myrtle Beach.

A WMBF News reporter road along with Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, and the two heard of several accidents in a just a few minutes.

Most of them were on bridges, since both bridges and bypasses tend to freeze first.

For those who needed to be on the roads Wednesday night, they were asked to take it slow.

Still, Crosby encouraged residents to not be traveling at Wednesday night.

“Make sure you stay inside, but if you need to go outside, please use caution,” Crosby said. “Lower your speed, keep a safe distance with you and your car in front of you, and be mindful of quick acceleration so your tires do not spin. Really and truly though, we are asking you not to be out on the roadways because it’s getting where driving conditions are getting to be really bad.”

