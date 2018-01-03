Roads, overpasses closed in Florence as winter storm brings snow, ice

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The heart of downtown Florence saw a steady snow fall throughout the afternoon on Wednesday.

Cold temperatures completely froze the waterfall outside the health sciences building of Francis Marion University.

Earlier in the day, Florence police crews closed the Martin Luther King overpass and Lucas and Church streets near downtown.

Ice accumulation created hazardous conditions around the city.

Local resident Roger Brambeltt was at Harris Teeter Wednesday afternoon stocking up for the storm. He wanted to make sure he had everything he could need due to how unusual the weather was for the area.

“We've had some ice storms, we had that big storm, eight-and-a-half inches of snow on Christmas Eve. We've had some significant snowfall, but it's rare. It doesn't happen too often," Brambeltt said.

