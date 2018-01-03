Portion of Interstate 95 in Lumberton closed due to multi-car cr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Portion of Interstate 95 in Lumberton closed due to multi-car crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A multi-car crash has led to the closing of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lumberton.

According to NBC affiliate WRAL, the crash happened near mile marker 17.

Authorities did not say if the crash was weather-related, WRAL reported.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly