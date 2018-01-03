Drivers asked to avoid U.S. 501 at Intracoastal Waterway bridge due to traffic crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are assisting with traffic control following a crash on U.S. 501.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, the crash happened on U.S. 501 at the Intracoastal Waterway bridge.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. No other information was immediately available.

