Warming shelters open across the area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Due to the bitterly cold temperatures forecast over the next several days, warming shelters across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are opening their doors to offer a safe place to stay during the winter weather to those in need.

Below is a list of open shelters:

Darlington

Trinity United Methodist Church Youth Center

(Open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

The center will reopen at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night as well. Dinner will be provided.

126 Pearl St, Darlington, SC 29532

(843) 393-4852

Myrtle Beach

New Directions is allowing anyone in its shelters.

Myrtle Beach Haven

975 Campbell St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(843)-945-4902

New Directions for Women

805 3rd Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(843)-232-7055

Street Reach Ministries

1005 Osceola St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(843)-712-1856

Marion

City of Marion Fire Department

Must bring bedding and food.

107 E Bond St, Marion, SC 29571

(843) 423-8602

Florence

Salvation Army of the Pee Dee

(Opens at 6 p.m. daily) Will provide meals for people in need at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. People are also able to take a shower at that time.

2210 Hoffmeyer Rd, SC 29501

(843)-662-4461

Whosoever Church

A staff member will be at the warming station throughout the day. People are able to stop in for coffee and hot cocoa. The warming station is expected to be in operation all week until the weather clears.

541 S. Church St, Florence, SC 29506

(606) 205-9620

