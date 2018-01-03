Frontier landline phone service working properly in Florence Cou - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Frontier landline phone service working properly in Florence County

Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Frontier landline phone service in Florence County is working properly, contrary to earlier reports. 

According to a press release from the Florence County Emergency Management Office, the impacted areas were supposedly Johnsonville, Pamplico and Lake City.

A follow-up email from Florence County Emergency Management indicated the outage actually happened in November 2017 and the old media release was inadvertently redistributed.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly