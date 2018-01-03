Frontier landline phone service working properly in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Frontier landline phone service in Florence County is working properly, contrary to earlier reports.

According to a press release from the Florence County Emergency Management Office, the impacted areas were supposedly Johnsonville, Pamplico and Lake City.

A follow-up email from Florence County Emergency Management indicated the outage actually happened in November 2017 and the old media release was inadvertently redistributed.

