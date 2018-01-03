SCDOT deploys over 1,400 employees, 13,000 tons of salt to icy roads

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - SCDOT is responding to areas of the state affected by the winter weather. Wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the eastern half of the state during the day.

Hazardous travel conditions will continue into the night. Temperatures will not rise above freezing until midday Thursday, making hazardous road conditions to likely persist into Thursday morning. Crews will continue to monitor road conditions and apply de-icing and anti-icing materials. There are multiple road and bridge closures due to icy conditions. SCDOT will continue to move materials and crews toward the coast to assist.

Motorists are encouraged to take extra precautions when traveling today. Black ice may form as temperatures return to below freezing at nightfall. In addition to possible icy conditions, motorists should also watch for slow moving SCDOT equipment applying deicing materials on the roads.

The State Traffic Management Center operates 24 hours a day. The State Highway Emergency Patrol (SHEP) is operating in the affected areas with additional units deployed to the coastal region.

The following employees and equipment have been active and the following materials already applied to the roadways as of 3 p.m.:

1405 Maintenance employees actively involved with road operations

13,225 Tons of Salt (cumulative total)

198 Tons of Sand (cumulative total)

2,985 Gallons of calcium chloride

120,565 Gallons of salt brine

259 Equipment units in use

