VIDEO: Drone gives a unique view of Florence snow

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The snowfall from Florence is even more impressive from a Drone's eye view.

Viewer Jason Cox sent two videos of snow calling on South Irby Street between South Florence and Effingham in Florence.

The first video shows cars carefully driving along the snow-covered roads in Florence. The second shows a child performing a classic snow day activity: making a snow angel.

Watch the first video here.

Watch the snow angel drone video here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.