U.S. 17 reopens in Pawleys Island after crews remove downed power lines

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – U.S. 17 in Pawleys Island is again open to traffic after crews responded to downed power lines, according to Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach.

According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the downed lines were reported at 5:22 p.m. in the area of U.S. 17 and Hotel Drive.

The northbound and southbound lanes were blocked for a few hours, as crews worked to resolve the issue.

