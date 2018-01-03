Florence police charge man with attempted murder for Dec. 30 shooting that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a Dec. 30 shooting on West Marion Street.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Terrius Jamaal Bryant was arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bryant is accused of shooting a victim in the 900 block of West Marion Street after a brief confrontation, Brandt said.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released, according to Brandt.

Bryant was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

