Several injured in Robeson County crash involving car, 18-wheeler

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Several people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash near Lumberton that involved a car and an 18-wheeled semi-trailer.

According to Robeson County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis, the crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Chicken Road near Lumberton.

The exact number of people injured was not immediately known. Chavis said there was a call for air transport.

