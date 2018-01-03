Latest road conditions and traffic accidents Friday Morning

Utility crews in Florence are working to repair several water main breaks and leaks, according to a Facebook post by the City of Florence.More >>
The following collision and traffic incidents are currently being reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SC Department of Transportation:More >>
Re-freeze and deep freeze will be the theme of the forecast all the way through the weekend.More >>
Icy roads are causing slippery conditions for drivers Thursday night, despite the fact it's been almost an entire day since the winter weather arrived along the Grand Strand.More >>
Crews have responded to a fire at a Mexican restaurant Thursday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but says he'll be back behind the podium soon.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
A 3-month-old is at the hospital after she was thrown against a wall while in the care of her mother.More >>
