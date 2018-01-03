Latest road conditions and traffic accidents Friday Morning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - As Friday Morning, the following collision and traffic incidents are currently being reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SC Department of Transportation within the past hour.

HORRY COUNTY

- COLLISION:NO INJURY 2004 EAST HWY 9 BUSINESS BY GRAHAM TYLER RD 6:22 AM

- ICE/SNOW ON ROADWAY JORDANVILLE RD x PALMETTO SWAMP BRIDGE 6:30 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

- COLLISION:NO INJURY JOHNSON RD by LANES CREEK 6:02 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY

- COLLISION:INJURIES NATIONAL CEMETERY RD x[MCCURDY RD] 6:40 AM

- VEHICLE ON FIRE I-95 NEAR MILE MARKER 172 SOUTHBOUND 6:19 AM

- COLLISION:NO INJURY VOX HWY x SOUTH DEERFIELD RD 6:07 AM

DILLON COUNTY

- COLLISION:NO INJURY EAST CANAL RD JUST OUT SELLERS 6:40 AM

DARLINGTON COUNTY

- No collisions to report at this time

MARION COUNTY

- No collisions to report at this time

